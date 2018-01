GM Loses Bid For Conn. High Court Review Of $2.9M Suit

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 9:39 PM EST) -- A Connecticut federal judge on Tuesday declined to have the state’s top court take up General Motors LLC’s challenge to its rulings that paved the way for a $2.875 million jury verdict after a Chevrolet Suburban shifted gears out of park and killed an 8-year-old girl.



The automaker was found liable for negligence last summer in the “rollaway” death of Margaret O’Connor, but it sought to ask the Connecticut Supreme Court to weigh in on whether state law required it to warn drivers of the gear-shift...

To view the full article, register now.