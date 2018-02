Toys R Us Ch. 11 Landlord Deal Could Be Model For Retailers

Law360, New York (January 31, 2018, 5:27 PM EST) -- In a grand bargain covering some attorney fees for its commercial landlords, Toys R Us Inc. bought more time to decide which store leases it wants to reject in bankruptcy, creating what some experts say could be a practical template for other large retailers abruptly forced into filing for Chapter 11.



During the same week that Toys R Us unveiled plans to close about 180 stores nationwide by the end of April, the bankrupt retail giant also received more leg room to evaluate shuttering hundreds of...

To view the full article, register now.