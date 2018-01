Nutmeg Atty Says Exec Used 'Flawed,' Not Illegal, Accounting

Law360, Chicago (January 30, 2018, 9:47 PM EST) -- In closing arguments Tuesday in a case accusing defunct investment adviser The Nutmeg Group LLC’s owner of mismanaging and misreporting investor funds, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission told an Illinois federal judge that Randall Goulding understood the nature of his conduct, while Goulding argued the SEC did not prove that.



The SEC told U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Gilbert the evidence presented through the parties’ two-week bench trial proves that Goulding “lied to, cheated and stole from” investors by inflating asset values and “fought stubbornly to...

