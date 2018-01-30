Expert Analysis

Coverage For Montecito Claims: Flood Or Fire?

By Meka Moore and Jennifer Revitz January 30, 2018, 5:08 PM EST

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 5:08 PM EST) -- At first glance, the destruction in Montecito and other areas of Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties in Southern California on Monday, Jan. 9, 2018, appears to have been caused by the perils of flood, mudslide and/or mudflow. If so, such claims would be excluded under most homeowners / commercial property policies as coverage for that type of loss can be purchased from the National Flood Insurance Program. But before reaching a final conclusion, there are certain issues that may need to be considered. This insurance coverage...
