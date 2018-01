$90M Malpractice Suit Claims Van Ness Botched Land Deal

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 8:59 PM EST) -- Van Ness Feldman LLP was hit with a $90 million malpractice suit in Florida federal court from a client who was dissatisfied with the firm’s advice on a land trust transfer regarding two properties in Arizona and Florida.



NAFL Investments Ltd. claims that in agreeing to trade its Florida land to the U.S. Department of the Interior for the agency’s undeveloped land in Arizona in 1985, it sought a contract that would allow the investment company to walk away, without obligation, from the project at any...

To view the full article, register now.