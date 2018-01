Pa. Justices To Mull Privilege For Atty Emails To Consultants

Law360, Philadelphia (January 30, 2018, 6:37 PM EST) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court said Tuesday it will weigh whether attorney-client privilege applies to a lawyer’s email that a company forwarded to its media consultants, in a discovery fight over litigation stemming from a hospital’s allegations that doctors engaged in unnecessary procedures.



The court will consider Excela Westmoreland Hospital’s bid to overturn a ruling obligating it to turn over a document connected to a public announcement about the results of an audit evaluating cardiology services at the hospital. Excela is facing suits from two doctors previously...

