Calif. Senate Passes Net Neutrality Law, Defies FCC Order

Law360, Los Angeles (January 30, 2018, 10:06 PM EST) -- Challenging the Federal Communications Commission’s recent decision to unravel net neutrality, the California State Senate approved a bill imposing net neutrality restrictions on internet service providers, despite the agency's order preempting states from passing their own versions of the Obama-era regulation.



Having passed on Monday by a 21-12 tally with all 21 votes coming from Democrats, the bill titled The California Consumer Protection and Net Neutrality Act of 2018 is now headed to friendly territory in California’s State Assembly, where Democrats currently hold a 52-25 advantage...

