Army Awards Raytheon $2.3B Deal For Patriot Missile Support

Law360, Washington (January 31, 2018, 7:32 PM EST) -- The U.S. Army has awarded Raytheon Co. a five-year, $2.3 billion contract for support work on Patriot air and missile defense systems, the U.S. Department of Defense said Tuesday.



Under the contract, Raytheon will provide engineering services to support Patriot “system of systems,” for continuing software support, and other updates for systems used by the U.S. and partner countries, according to the DOD.



Raytheon, which produces the missile defense systems, was the lone bidder for the contract, according to a DOD release.



The contract is expected...

