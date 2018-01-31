NNSA Needs To Contain Nuke Life-Extension Costs, GAO Says

Law360, Washington (January 31, 2018, 5:31 PM EST) -- The National Nuclear Security Administration should do more to contain costs on billion-dollar life-extension programs for nuclear weapons, according to a report from the Government Accountability Office released on Tuesday.



The GAO found that the NNSA — the U.S. Department of Energy agency responsible for among other things maintenance of the nation’s nuclear arsenal — hasn’t taken key steps that would help it contain cost and schedule overruns. In particular, the report knocked the agency for not taking technical evaluations and other steps it piloted in...

