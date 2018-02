Facing The 'Reptile' In The Courtroom

Law360, Los Angeles (February 12, 2018, 7:40 PM EST) -- Over nearly a decade, a “reptile” has slithered into tort cases across the country, accompanying the much-discussed plaintiffs-side strategy that defense attorneys say cold-bloodedly manipulates jurors with fear to land outsize verdicts — but whose creators say it’s not aiming to scare anyone but the defense bar.



The Reptile arose in the book “Reptile: The 2009 Manual of the Plaintiff’s Revolution” by attorney Don Keenan of The Keenan Law Firm and jury consultant David Ball of Malekpour & Ball, which promises to show attorneys how to...

To view the full article, register now.