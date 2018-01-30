Deals Rumor Mill: Walmart, Telecom Italia, InterCement

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 7:51 PM EST) -- American retail giant Walmart Stores Inc. is in talks to buy a stake in Flipkart, an Indian e-commerce company, according to a report from Indian daily newspaper The Economic Times. According to anonymous sources, the retail giant could buy an up to 20 percent interest in the Indian company. The sources added that a deal could be hammered out as soon as March. The deal comes as rumors swirled last week that Walmart is reportedly courting interest for a stake in its Brazilian operations.



Telecom Italia...

