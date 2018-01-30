Deals Rumor Mill: Walmart, Telecom Italia, InterCement

By Adam Rhodes

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 7:51 PM EST) -- American retail giant Walmart Stores Inc. is in talks to buy a stake in Flipkart, an Indian e-commerce company, according to a report from Indian daily newspaper The Economic Times. According to anonymous sources, the retail giant could buy an up to 20 percent interest in the Indian company. The sources added that a deal could be hammered out as soon as March. The deal comes as rumors swirled last week that Walmart is reportedly courting interest for a stake in its Brazilian operations.

Telecom Italia...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular