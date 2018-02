Calif. Defends Challenge To Sanctuary City Grant Cuts

Law360, New York (January 31, 2018, 6:59 PM EST) -- In response to the Trump administration’s earlier move to dismiss California’s challenge to new conditions on a federal public safety grant, the state struck back Tuesday that requiring local law enforcement to share critical immigrant information violates the separation of powers and contradicts the intent of Congress.



When creating the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant program, Congress intended to provide state and local governments more flexibility in deciding which law enforcement programs and solutions worked for them and specifically left out immigration-related requirements as a...

To view the full article, register now.