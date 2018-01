Blackstone Inks Deal For $20B Thomson Reuters Unit

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 9:10 PM EST) -- A consortium led by private equity giant The Blackstone Group LP agreed to buy a majority stake in Thomson Reuters’ financial and risk business in a deal that values the unit at roughly $20 billion, the pair said Tuesday, a day after the Canadian media and information company confirmed related talks.



Under the deal, the consortium comprised of Blackstone-managed funds, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Singapore investment firm GIC Pte. Ltd. will hold a 55 percent equity stake in a new company formed to house...

