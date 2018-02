False Ad Suit Against DeVry Should Be Axed, Directors Say

Law360, Wilmington (January 31, 2018, 10:05 PM EST) -- Directors of Adtalem Global Education Inc., formerly known as DeVry University Group, pushed the Delaware Chancery Court on Wednesday to throw out a shareholder derivative lawsuit claiming the board was responsible for alleged deceptive advertising that prompted a $100 million settlement with the Federal Trade Commission.



During a hearing in Wilmington, Adtalem attorney Gregory V. Varallo of Richards Layton & Finger PA argued that despite the 2016 settlement with the FTC over claims that for-profit educator DeVry used phony stats to deceive students about its graduates’...

