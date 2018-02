IT Staffing Firm Snaps Up Gov't Contractor In $775M Deal

Law360, New York (January 31, 2018, 3:59 PM EST) -- California-based information technology staffing firm On Assignment Inc. said Wednesday it struck a cash deal to buy a privately held cybersecurity-focused government services contractor for $775 million from its founder and majority owner and private equity firm Lindsay Goldberg.



The announcement details that under the deal, ECS Federal LLC will become an On Assignment division and will keep its name and management team, while On Assignment will rebrand itself as ASGN Inc. The deal will make the pair one of the largest companies of its kind...

