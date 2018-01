Wells Fargo Beats NJ Fraud Suit Over Foreclosure Action

Law360, New York (January 31, 2018, 3:11 PM EST) -- A New Jersey appeals court found Wednesday that a widow shouldn’t have filed suit claiming that Wells Fargo Home Mortgage improperly sought a final foreclosure judgment, saying in a published decision that she should have raised the allegation in the company's previous foreclosure action and can’t now litigate the issue in another forum.



The Superior Court of New Jersey Appellate Division affirmed a lower court’s decision finding for Wells Fargo in Shulamis Adelman’s Consumer Fraud Act and contract suit, which she brought individually and as executrix...

