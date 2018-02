Texas Court Revives Air Ambulance Co.'s Insurance Fee Fight

Law360, Houston (January 31, 2018, 7:20 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate court on Wednesday reversed a trial court's ruling granting an early win to Texas Mutual Insurance Co. in a dispute over reimbursements with an air ambulance company, holding that the Airline Deregulation Act of 1978 preempts state laws governing the price an air carrier can charge.



PHI Air Medical LLC had appealed the court's December 2016 ruling last January, arguing to the Third Court of Appeals that Travis County District Judge Stephen Yelenosky wrongly granted the insurer summary judgment after holding that the...

To view the full article, register now.