OSHA Fines Auto Parts Maker After Worker's Finger Severed

Law360, New York (January 31, 2018, 8:11 PM EST) -- A U.S. unit of German auto parts manufacturer Adler Pelzer Group faces proposed fines totaling $129,336 — the maximum allowed — after the Occupational Safety and Health Administration found repeat safety violations following the accidental severing of a worker’s finger, the government said Tuesday.



The U.S. Department of Labor announced the citation and fines against HP Pelzer Automotive Systems Inc. after OSHA investigators found that an employee was removing a gear box motor from a scissor lift when the motor rotated, severing the tip of the...

