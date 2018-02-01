Approaching Restaurant Leases As A Tenant: Part 2

Law360, New York (February 1, 2018, 2:40 PM EST) -- This is the second part of this article. In part 1, we discussed the initial steps of negotiating a restaurant lease, the term sheet, and due diligence and lease contingencies.



Other Key Lease Provisions



Tenant’s Improvements



The tenant’s improvements and noncosmetic alterations will be subject to the landlord’s approval and compliance with applicable law. However, the tenant should try to obtain in the lease the landlord’s approval (based upon preliminary sketches and renderings) of at least the concept and theme of the restaurant. The architect’s formal...

