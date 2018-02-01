Approaching Restaurant Leases As A Tenant: Part 2
Other Key Lease Provisions
Tenant’s Improvements
The tenant’s improvements and noncosmetic alterations will be subject to the landlord’s approval and compliance with applicable law. However, the tenant should try to obtain in the lease the landlord’s approval (based upon preliminary sketches and renderings) of at least the concept and theme of the restaurant. The architect’s formal...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login