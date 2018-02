Exide Says Air Regulator's Claim Is Barred By Ch. 11 Plan

Law360, Wilmington (January 31, 2018, 9:05 PM EST) -- Reorganized debtor Exide Technologies Inc. told a Delaware judge Wednesday that up to $80 million in claims being lodged in California by an air quality regulator should be barred because they were discharged when the company’s Chapter 11 plan was confirmed in 2015.



During a hearing in Wilmington, Exide attorney Eric Ivester of Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP told the court that the South Coast Air Quality Management District is trying to bypass the bankruptcy process to pursue its claims in California state court...

