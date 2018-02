No One Thinks Toilet Cleaner Grows On Trees, Clorox Says

Law360, San Francisco (January 31, 2018, 3:35 PM EST) -- The Clorox Co. urged a California federal judge Wednesday to toss a putative class action alleging it falsely advertises its Green Works cleaning products as “natural" even though they contain synthetic ingredients, arguing no reasonable consumer thinks toilet bowl cleaning products grow from the ground.



During a hearing in Oakland, California, Clorox's attorney, Dean N. Panos of Jenner & Block LLP, said it’s very clear what the phrases “natural” and “naturally derived” mean when consumers read them in context with other information on the home cleaning...

To view the full article, register now.