Beus Gilbert Granted $88M Fee Request For RenCo Suit Win

Law360, New York (January 31, 2018, 8:39 PM EST) -- Beus Gilbert PLLC won court approval Wednesday for $88.03 million in fees after an 11-year pursuit of a bankruptcy trustee’s claims against billionaire industrialist Ira Rennert and his RenCo Group Inc. for allegedly plundering bankrupt subsidiary Magnesium Corp. — and the ultimate win of a $214.7 million judgment.



U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil approved the 41 percent contingency fee over the protests of a group of noteholders, including Merrill Lynch and Serengeti Asset Management LP, ending the fee saga after the U.S. Supreme Court refused...

