FCC's Carr Outlines Deregulation Plan To Spur 5G Buildout

Law360, Washington (January 31, 2018, 4:15 PM EST) -- Federal Communications Commission member Brendan Carr proposed a series of regulatory cuts to spur investment in the next generation mobile data network in a speech Wednesday in Belgium, calling for the agency to pare down environmental and other reviews to get the country “5G ready.”



Carr, speaking at the ETNO-MLex regulatory summit in Brussels, told the crowd that the United States needs to take affirmative steps, including reducing environmental reviews and increasing pole access, to attract the capital needed to help build a national 5G network. According...

