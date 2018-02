Immigration-Restriction Group's FOIA Suit Seeks Yates' Emails

Law360, New York (January 31, 2018, 9:04 PM EST) -- The Federation for American Immigration Reform, a group that advocates for reduced immigration, filed a lawsuit Wednesday over access to former acting Attorney General Sally Yates’ emails, specifically ones referencing President Donald Trump, his travel ban or emails she may have exchanged with the American Civil Liberties Union and National Immigration Law Center.



In a D.C. federal court complaint, the organization alleged that the U.S. Department of Justice has so far ignored a pair of Freedom of Information Act requests it filed early in 2017, the...

