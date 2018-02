Coast Guard Spent $60M On Failed Health Records System

Law360, Nashville (January 31, 2018, 8:32 PM EST) -- The U.S. Coast Guard wasted five years and nearly $60 million on a failed electronic health records system without anything to show for it and currently relies on paper records to document its health services, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said in a report Tuesday.



Despite the $59.9 million spent on the failed Integrated Health Information System, or IHiS, project before its cancellation in 2015, the nature of the project — a software-as-a-service program — means there is no software or equipment that can be used...

