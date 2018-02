Trump's Big Talk On Infrastructure Draws Skepticism

Law360 (January 31, 2018, 8:29 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump’s broad overtures on infrastructure investment during his first State of the Union address have industry observers worried that the administration's eventual proposal and Congress' subsequent efforts to flesh it out will fall short of the nation’s needs when it comes to devising a firm spending plan.



While transportation and infrastructure stakeholders say they’re heartened by the president’s focus on investing in rebuilding the nation’s roads, bridges, railways, airports and water systems, they remain skeptical that what Trump and Congress ultimately propose will be...

