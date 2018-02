Barclays, Citi Say Lehman Can't Issue New Preferred Stock

Law360, New York (January 31, 2018, 9:30 PM EST) -- Barclays Bank PLC and Citigroup have joined with Deutsche Bank AG in urging a New York bankruptcy court to prevent Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. from issuing preferred stock to substitute the banks’ potentially more valuable interests in Lehman debt, saying the defunct firm’s Chapter 11 plan prohibits the move.



The filings sent to U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Shelley C. Chapman on Tuesday, which piggyback on an objection filed by Deutsche Bank two weeks ago, come in response to a November motion by LBHI seeking permission to issue...

