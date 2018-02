FCC Is Focused On Private 5G Networks, Officials Say

Law360, New York (January 31, 2018, 8:34 PM EST) -- Federal Communications Commission officials further distanced themselves Tuesday from a report that purportedly laid out plans for a government-operated 5G network to combat foreign security concerns, with the agency’s chairman emphasizing that the United States is already asserting dominance in the telecommunications space.



FCC Chairman Ajit Pai told reporters in a Tuesday afternoon news conference that the FCC is leading a robust effort to enable the rollout of new communications networks, but he said "others" will ultimately have to decide what becomes of the reported proposal....

To view the full article, register now.