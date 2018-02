AGs Critical Of Proposed Offshore Drilling Safety Changes

Law360, New York (January 31, 2018, 8:24 PM EST) -- A coalition of attorneys general from Massachusetts, New York, Virginia, Maine, Maryland and North Carolina objected this week to a proposal by the federal agency that oversees offshore drilling to tweak Obama-era safety regulations enacted in the wake of the Deepwater Horizon catastrophe.



The attorneys general on Monday filed comments opposing the U.S. Department of Interior’s Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement’s proposed revisions to the regulations, which were announced in late December and include removing the requirement for third-party certification for safety and pollution prevention...

