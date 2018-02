NH Asks Justices To Deny Endo’s Challenge Of Outside Atty

Law360, New York (January 31, 2018, 4:52 PM EST) -- New Hampshire urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday not to hear Endo Pharmaceuticals’ appeal of a decision upholding the state’s right to use outside counsel to assist with an investigation into the drugmaker’s potential role in the opioid crisis, saying the practice does not violate due process.



The state argued that its investigation into whether to proceed with litigation against Endo will be supervised by the New Hampshire Office of the Attorney General with the assistance of outside counsel, making the agreement between the AG...

To view the full article, register now.