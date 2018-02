9th Circ. Upholds Loss Test In First Solar Investor Suit

Law360, New York (January 31, 2018, 7:28 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit said in a published opinion Wednesday that a lower court picked the right test for determining economic loss causation in a shareholder class action claiming that First Solar Inc. fraudulently inflated stock prices by concealing defects in its solar panels.



In a 2015 ruling, U.S. District Judge David G. Campbell largely denied the solar panel manufacturer’s bid for summary judgment, but asked the Ninth Circuit to weigh in because of two irreconcilable lines of Ninth Circuit cases. One line of cases would result...

To view the full article, register now.