Ore. Appeals Court Revives Nike Whistleblower Suit

Law360, New York (January 31, 2018, 7:11 PM EST) -- An Oregon appeals court on Wednesday wiped out a jury’s ruling that Nike did not fire a former electrician because he raised safety concerns, saying the lower court should have instructed the jury on the “cat’s paw” theory of liability, in which a decision-maker is swayed by others’ biases.



The Oregon Court of Appeals ruled Circuit Court Judge Kathleen M. Dailey should not have flipped on explaining cat’s paw liability to the jury late in the trial, saying Oregon employment law supported worker Douglas Ossanna’s theory...

To view the full article, register now.