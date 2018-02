11th Circ. Scolds Winn-Dixie Rivals' Attys In Exclusivity Row

Law360, New York (January 31, 2018, 9:55 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit took counsel for Big Lots and Dollar General to task in a published opinion Wednesday, blasting the attorneys for convincing a district court to shirk the appeals court’s mandate in Winn-Dixie's suit accusing rival store operators of violating grocery exclusivity clauses.



The three-judge Eleventh Circuit panel issued a terse opinion, chastising attorneys for Big Lots and Dollar General. (AP) The three-judge panel issued a terse opinion, chastising attorneys for Big Lots Stores Inc. and Dolgencorp LLC for pushing U.S. District Judge Donald M....

