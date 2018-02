Judge Blasts 'Conspiracy Wonderland' In Axing Satellite Suit

Law360 (February 1, 2018, 8:21 PM EST) -- The Delaware Chancery Court has "gladly" tossed a suit accusing an Italian state-controlled company and its affiliates of conspiring to misappropriate a project to commercialize certain Russian satellites from a Delaware company, scolding a former officer of the latter company for concocting a “conspiracy wonderland."



Dennis A. Reid, a Canadian who had once been a financial consultant and officer for U.S. Russian Telecommunications LLC, accused the Italian-state controlled Finmeccanica SpA and related entities of allegedly conspiring to misappropriate a project involving the replacement and commercialization of...

