J&J Baby Powder Contained Asbestos, Expert Tells Jury

Law360, Los Angeles (January 31, 2018, 9:19 PM EST) -- An asbestos laboratory founder told New Jersey jurors Wednesday that multiple studies have found asbestos in Johnson & Johnson talcum powder products, during a trial over the mesothelioma a man allegedly developed as a result of his decadeslong use of them.



Plaintiff Stephen Lanzo III's attorney Joseph Satterley of Kazan McClain Satterley & Greenwood called to the stand Dr. James Webber, who described how the state of New York hired him as a research scientist in 1979 to launch its asbestos laboratory, the Wadsworth Center, and...

To view the full article, register now.