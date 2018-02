Bribery Theory Proved Too Tough To Retry Menendez

Law360, Clifton, N.J. (January 31, 2018, 10:28 PM EST) -- A recent ruling trimming corruption charges against U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., would have forced prosecutors to try to convince jurors the lawmaker accepted bribes that were supposed to buy his assistance on unspecified business down the road — a challenge that led the government on Wednesday to drop the case altogether, attorneys say.



That Jan. 24 ruling from U.S. District Judge William H. Walls acquitted Menendez and Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen of charges that the senator received political donations as bribes in exchange for...

To view the full article, register now.