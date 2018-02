Watchdog Backs DOD's $16B In Foreign Sales Cost Waivers

Law360 (February 1, 2018, 7:50 PM EST) -- The nearly $16 billion in cost waivers the U.S. Department of Defense has granted under the Foreign Military Sales program over the past few years have effectively advanced U.S. interests, but the DOD should streamline its process for deciding on those waivers, according to a watchdog report released Wednesday.



The Defense Security Cooperation Agency has properly used its authority to grant waivers from cost recovery requirements on FMSs to advance U.S. interests, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said in its report, which was requested by lawmakers....

