DC Circ. Won't Review Ruling Nixing FERC Pipeline Approval

Law360, New York (January 31, 2018, 8:27 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit declined Wednesday to review a panel decision finding that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission didn't adequately analyze the impact of greenhouse gas emissions resulting from a $3.5 billion natural gas pipeline the agency approved in the South.



In brief court filings, the appellate court declined rehearing bids from FERC and the developers of the Southeast Markets Project, whose centerpiece is the 515-mile Sabal Trail pipeline running from Alabama to Florida. They had wanted the D.C. Circuit to reconsider its Aug. 22 ruling that...

