NJ City Resolves Bias Suit Over Mosque Plan

Law360, Jersey City (January 31, 2018, 8:17 PM EST) -- Bayonne, New Jersey, officials will pay $400,000 to resolve an Islamic group’s religious discrimination claim that the city rejected its plan to build a mosque there due to the community’s anti-Muslim animus, according to a settlement agreement filed in federal court Wednesday.



Bayonne Muslims’ application for the mosque plan will now proceed before the city’s zoning board under a settlement that includes a $120,000 payout for the group and a $280,000 fee for its law firm, Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP. The deal requires the...

