Ex-Fox News Anchor Says Book Editor Defamed, Extorted Her

Law360, New York (January 31, 2018, 8:15 PM EST) -- A former Fox News anchor sued another network personality in New York state court Tuesday alleging the personality violated a confidentiality agreement he signed while editing her book by “conspiring” with the news giant to discredit her after she complained about being sexually harassed by network bigwigs.



Andrea Tantaros, who earlier this week added explosive new claims to a New York federal suit against the network, sued Michael “Malice” Krechmer in New York Supreme Court alleging he breached a confidentiality provision of the book deal and...

