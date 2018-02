Investors Seek Class Cert In EZCorp Securities Fraud Suit

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 11:50 AM EST) -- An investor in the pawn shop operator and “instant cash” loan provider EZCorp Inc. asked a Texas federal judge Wednesday to certify a nationwide class in his suit claiming the company’s CEO knowingly misled investors about the financial well-being of his company.



In his memorandum supporting the certification bid, investor John Rooney said his proposed class would consist of all purchasers of EZCorp’s publicly traded securities between Jan. 28, 2014, and Oct. 20, 2015, the time period during which the company allegedly overstated its revenue and...

