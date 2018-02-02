Deals Rumor Mill: Boeing, Alibaba, Nestle

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 4:31 PM EST) -- Boeing Co. suggested creating a partnership with Embraer SA focused on commercial aviation rather than a complete acquisition in an effort to assuage the Brazilian government’s concerns about the proposed tie-up, Reuters reported Friday. According to the report, Boeing has sought the government’s approval for the proposed partnership, which would not include the Brazilian plane maker’s defense unit. The reported compromise comes after Reuters said earlier last month that the aviation giant was exploring ways to earn government approval for the deal.



E-commerce giant Alibaba led a...

To view the full article, register now.