Deals Rumor Mill: Mitsubishi, Triton, Boeing

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 6:04 PM EST) -- A number of sizable investment funds have expressed interest in the planned 860-megawatt British offshore wind project Triton Knoll, Reuters reported Tuesday. Citing anonymous sources, the publication said the owner of the $2.8 billion wind project is eyeing partners and has already seen international interest from Denmark's PFA Pension, Australia's Macquarie and Switzerland's Partners Group. German energy group Innogy is the owner and developer of the planned project, Reuters noted.



Japanese engineering company Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. is selling a majority of its 10 percent stake...

To view the full article, register now.