GM Drivers Say Vehicles’ AC Units Are Defective
Car owners Billy Frank and John O’Brien said that certain vehicles made by GM have air conditioning systems that crack with normal use, resulting in refrigerant leaks and pressure loss, and ultimately preventing the system from cooling the vehicles. Replacement parts are backordered, and drivers might have to go months without air conditioning, the suit said....
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login