GM Drivers Say Vehicles’ AC Units Are Defective

Law360, New York (January 31, 2018, 7:40 PM EST) -- General Motors Company was hit with a proposed class action in Tennessee federal court Wednesday for allegedly manufacturing vehicles with air conditioning systems that are incapable of cooling them.



Car owners Billy Frank and John O’Brien said that certain vehicles made by GM have air conditioning systems that crack with normal use, resulting in refrigerant leaks and pressure loss, and ultimately preventing the system from cooling the vehicles. Replacement parts are backordered, and drivers might have to go months without air conditioning, the suit said....

