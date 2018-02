Disney Dodges 'Inside Out' Copyright Suit For Now

Law360, Los Angeles (January 31, 2018, 9:04 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday booted a copyright lawsuit filed against Disney over its animated hit “Inside Out,” saying the plaintiff's little-known set of characters, called "The Moodsters," don’t meet a rigorous test put forth by the Ninth Circuit for independent copyright protection of a character.



U.S. District Judge Philip S. Gutierrez sided with The Walt Disney Co., which argued that Denise Daniels’ Moodster characters, like the happy character that is always smiling and the angry character that is likely to blow her top, lack...

To view the full article, register now.