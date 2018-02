Boeing Scores $6.6B For Missile Defense Expansion

Law360 (February 1, 2018, 8:28 PM EST) -- The Boeing Co. has received almost $6.6 billion to continue working on a U.S. Department of Defense division’s ground-based midcourse defense system, which is meant to defend the United States against certain ballistic missile attacks from countries like North Korea and Iran.



The award, announced the agency Wednesday, modifies a previously awarded contract that tasked Boeing with developing and sustaining the U.S. Missile Defense Agency’s ground-based midcourse defense system, or GMD system, keeping the contractor in a management role through December 2023 and increasing the total...

To view the full article, register now.