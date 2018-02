Sacramento Tainted-Water Suit Filed Too Soon, Judge Says

Law360 (February 1, 2018, 3:56 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of Federal Claims on Wednesday tossed the Sacramento Suburban Water District’s suit seeking roughly $1.1 billion in damages for alleged drinking water contamination stemming from the former McClellan Air Force Base, concluding that the dispute is premature.



In a three-page order, Judge Robert H. Hodges Jr. dismissed the action for lack of jurisdiction, finding that SSWD can’t go after the federal government for allegedly causing contaminant levels in some of its wells to exceed the amount deemed permissible under a 2014 California regulation,...

