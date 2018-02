Teikoku Swears Off Pay-For-Delay In Lidoderm Deal With AGs

Law360, New York (January 31, 2018, 10:18 PM EST) -- Teikoku Pharma agreed Wednesday not to engage in pay-for-delay deals with generic-drug makers in an injunction that ends accusations by attorneys general in California, Delaware, Florida, Illinois and 18 other states that the Japanese drugmaker obstructed generic competition for its pain relief patch Lidoderm.



The antitrust suit, which was filed the same day as the settlement, involves claims from states that Teikoku Pharma USA Inc. and Endo reached an improper $266 million deal with Watson, which is now owned by Allergan PLC, in underlying patent litigation...

