5th Circ. Won’t Interfere With Opioid Probe Into Texas Doc

Law360 (February 1, 2018, 3:54 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit has rejected a doctor’s attempt to block disciplinary proceedings against him for allegedly overprescribing opioids, ruling Wednesday that he failed to establish bad faith on his interrogators' part, as is required for federal courts to intervene in state civil or criminal prosecutions.



A three-judge panel also rejected Arnold J. Morris’ argument that it was improper for two different federal magistrates to decide two separate motions he filed in the case. One challenged the denial of a preliminary injunction against the Texas Medical Board’s...

