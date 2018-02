WARN Class Objects To Macaroni Grill Ch. 11 Plan

Law360, New York (February 1, 2018, 5:52 PM EST) -- Two Romano’s Macaroni Grill chefs objected Wednesday to the restaurant chain’s Chapter 11 reorganization plan in Delaware bankruptcy court, saying they and a proposed class of other workers who were laid off with no warning deserve to know how their claim for up to $1.3 million will be treated.



Jose Arellano and Jose Delacruz, both longtime chefs at a Santa Clarita, California, location that closed and fired its workers abruptly on April 18, 2017, seek to represent a class of workers laid off without warning there...

